Pakistan: Man mauled to death by tigers in zoo

Bhawalpur [Pakistan], December 7 : A man was mauled to death by four tigers at Sherbagh zoo in Bahawalpur, reported ARY News.

The grim event unfolded when the zoo administration arrived to feed the tigers on Wednesday morning, finding the man's body within the tigers' enclosure. The circumstances surrounding how the man and his body ended up in the zoo remain unclear at this time.

Upon receiving the information, both the police and rescue teams promptly arrived at the scene, initiating an investigation into the unfortunate incident.

This incident echoes a similar event in 2019 when a white lion attacked and seriously injured a keeper at a zoo in Karachi. The victim, 50-year-old Peer Datta, sustained severe injuries during a lion attack while feeding the animal.

In another incident, commuters in Karachi were aghast after they saw a young lion taking a casual stroll on a busy street after it escaped from a car while being transported, Geo News reported.

A video that went viral on social media in August earlier this year, shows the lion prowling on the busy street, Sharea Faisal, as cars and people pass by.

After making its escape, the lion entered the building's parking area, according to Geo News. The authorities somehow managed to put the lion inside a cage and sent it to safety. When the police arrived, they advised everyone to keep their distance and avoid the big cat, as reported by Geo News.

Law enforcement officers claimed that the lion was being transported in a car when it escaped, and they added that they had detained the driver.

The police also stated that they were trying to contact the staff members of the wildlife department.

The lion got out of the vehicle while being transported, and the driver reported it to the police.

The lion was about two years old, according to Deputy Conservator Mumtaz Soomro of the Wildlife Department, Geo News reported.

