Pakistan manipulates courts to frame Baloch leaders on false terror charges, Baloch Yakjehti Committee alleges

Balochistan [Pakistan], July 9 : The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has denounced what it calls a calculated state operation aimed at silencing Baloch political voices through fabricated terror charges and legal deception. This comes after a dramatic escalation on July 8, when key BYC leaders were abruptly shifted from preventive detention under 3MPO laws to terrorism custody, a move the group says blatantly violates due process and constitutional rights.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the BYC revealed that its leaders, including Dr Mahrang Baloch, Shah Jee, Beebagr Baloch, Ghafar Baloch, Gulzadi, and Beebow Baloch, were informed early on Monday morning that their 3MPO detentions had been lifted and they would be presented before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC). However, this occurred hours before the scheduled 3MPO Review Board meeting, set for 12 to 1 PM.

According to the BYC X post, the leaders were taken to court between 10 and 11 AM, where Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials falsely claimed the 3MPO orders had already been revoked. Based on these misleading statements, the ATC granted a 10-day police remand under newly filed and baseless FIRs.

However, when relatives and associates of BYC approached the High Court to confirm the removal of 3MPOs, it became evident that the board meeting had yet to occur. The official release orders for the 3MPO detentions were only issued after the board convened from 12 to 1 PM, demonstrating that the state had prematurely and unlawfully transferred custody to pursue fabricated terrorism accusations before any legal release occurred.

The BYC also said that this intentional bypassing of due process, falsely asserting that the MPOs were removed before the board meeting, is a calculated effort to deny a lawful release and intensify the persecution of BYC leadership.

From arbitrary detentions of over three months concerning 3MPO to unlawful post-3MPO custody, and now the imposition of false terrorism allegations with a 10-day remand, the state has initiated a coordinated assault, both legal and administrative, on the Baloch Yakjehti Committee. BYC calls it a situation not of isolated malfeasance but rather a systematic strategy to criminalise peaceful political dissent through legal manipulation, deception, and suppression.

BYC has denounced this continued exploitation of the legal system to stifle their movement. They have urged the immediate and unconditional release of all BYC leaders in detention and call upon both national and international human rights organisations to urgently address this misuse of law and violations of due process.

