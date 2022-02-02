Pakistan: Marble industries association holds shutter-down strike to protest against fuel price adjustment, taxes

Marble and Mines Industries Development Association on Tuesday organised a protest camp at Mardan industrial state in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and started a shutter down strike against fuel price adjustment and other taxes, local media reported.

Industries Development Association's provincial chairman Mohammad Sajjad Kan and others said that they had started a shutter down strike against electricity fuel price adjustment, quarter tariff adjustment, extra tax and double goods and services tax (GST) as well as the closure of factories in Mardan district, The News International reported.

They further state that in 2012, the Peshawar High Court had ruled against the recovery of fuel price adjustment (FPA) but the government was still receiving the tax.

"We will file a writ petition against the FPA because it is an injustice and a violation of the 18th Amendment," The News International quoted Sajjad as saying.

They argued that the provincial government should recommend to the federal government that the FPA surcharge on electricity bills be abolished immediately.

Earlier, Sajjad said that the marble and mine industrialists were struggling to manage business due to the imposition of exorbitant fuel price adjustment in electricity bills, quarter tariff adjustment, extra tax, and double general sales tax, Dawn reported.

According to Dawn, he also warned that owners and workers of mine and marble industries would stage a sit-in in Islamabad if the government didn't meet their demands.

