Pakistan: Markan Medical College staff continue protest against suspension of salaries

Balochistan [Pakistan], September 8 : The protests against the Makran Medical College for suspending the salaries of faculty members entered its third day, with the students and medical staff boycotting classes and shutting down the outpatient department (OPD) at Teaching Hospital in Turbat, The Balochistan Post reported.

The protest, led by the Young Doctors Association and Paramedical Association, held a sit-in outside the hospital's MS office.

The demonstrators have received support from various political parties and social figures, who have visited the protest site to express solidarity with the protesting doctors and medical staff.

The protesters stated that the faculty members of all three medical colleges in Balochistan, including Makran Medical College, have been deprived of their salaries for the past four months, adding that the teachers and doctors are compelled to protest due to the negligence of the government and the health department, the Balochistan Post report stated.

The protesters further mentioned that the faculty members of the three medical colleges in BalochistanMakran Medical College, Loralai Medical College, and Jhalawan Medical Collegehave been without salaries for four months.

The doctors said that in the face of severe inflation, the suspension of salaries for the past four months has compelled them to protest.

Additionally, there is a lack of facilities in these medical colleges that need to be addressed.

They further warned that if the administration and authorities do not meet their demands, they will escalate their protest, for which the government and the health department will be held fully responsible, The Balochistan Post reported.

