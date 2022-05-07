Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz slams Imran Khan over 'regime change conspiracy'

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Friday slammed ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan over his recent comments on the "regime change conspiracy" that led to the toppling of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI's) government.

"First he said the threat letter arrived on March 7, and now he is saying that he had known about the conspiracy since last year," Maryam commented while addressing a jalsa in Attock, Punjab, reported Geo News.

Earlier today, Khan -- while speaking during a podcast -- had said that he had learned about the "conspiracy" against his government in July last year.

Khan claimed that he was ousted because he refused military base facilities to the US as its forces evacuated from neighbouring Afghanistan in August 2021.

She also shed light on the alleged corruption charges against former first lady Bushra Bibi's friend Farah Khan and said that the PTI's "so-called independence march" is actually a "save Gogi" march.

"Farah Gogi's corruption trails lead to Bani Gala. It's unfortunate that Imran Khan never publically tried saving his sister Aleema Khan when there were allegations hurled against her, but he came to Gogi's rescue while speaking on national TV," she said.

She went on to say that it was "Gogi, Pinky, and Kaptaan," who looted the country's wealth, adding that Imran Khan minted billions of rupees through the foreign funding case.

Pakistan authorities have confirmed that they wil be escorting Farah Gogi, a friend of former Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan's wife from Dubai for interrogation.

The Pakistan authorities have decided to begin legal proceedings against Farah who has been charged with corruption during Imran Khan's government, reported the Express Tribune. According to the authorities, since Farah acted as the "front person" of Imran Khan, they want to retrieve facts from her.

As per sources, the Pakistan authorities will check the banking records of ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan from the year 2013 to 2022 in lieu of foreign funding.

They added that Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) were provided with a huge sum of money. The records will hence disclose how much money Imran Khan borrowed and from whom, reported the Express Tribune.

They have also decided on penning a letter to the World Bank (WB) to find records of Imran Khan and PTI concerning "secret international bank accounts".

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor