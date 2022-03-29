Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz tells PM Imran Khan time now for 'final push' towards his defeat

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has said that the time for giving Prime Minister Imran Khan the "final push" towards his defeat has come.

Addressing a gathering of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Islamabad on Monday, Maryam Nawaz launched a scathing attack on Imran Khan, in which she criticised his economic, governance, and foreign policies.

After the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was tabled in the National Assembly with a total of 161 votes in favour, the proceedings were adjourned till March 31.

The no-confidence motion was submitted by the Opposition parties on March 8. The Opposition has been confident that its motion would be carried as many PTI lawmakers have come out in the open against PM Imran Khan.

The Pakistani National Assembly has a total strength of 342 members, with the majority mark being 172. The PTI led coalition was formed with the support of 179 members, with Imran Khan's PTI having 155 members, and four major allies Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) having seven, five, five and three members respectively.

Imran Khan's situation is precarious given that three of the four allies, that is, MQM-P, PML-Q and BAP have stated their support for the Opposition's no-confidence motion and said that they will vote accordingly.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Opposition has submitted a no-confidence motion against the chief minister of Punjab province Usman Buzdar in the Punjab Assembly.

This comes in the wake of the Opposition's no-confidence motion against Imran Khan and increasing pressure within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to remove the incumbent chief minister.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor