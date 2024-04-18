Pakistan Met Department imposes rain emergency in Karachi as downpour continues

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 18 : The Pakistan Meteorological Department imposed a rain emergency in Karachi on Thursday as a downpour continued in several regions, reported The News International.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz said that various areas across Balochistan have been receiving rain.

Sarfraz said the rain system from Balochistan was entering Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to which both the provinces are likely to witness heavy rains.

However, he underscored that southwestern province remains under threat as there's a forecast of torrential rains along the its coastal belt, reported The News International.

"Heavy rain is falling in some parts of Balochistan," the chief meteorologist added.

Meanwhile, light rain hit different parts of Karachi including Numaish Chowrangi, MA Jinnah Road, Saddar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karimabad, Safoora and their adjacent areas.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Karachi Water Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) Engineer, Asadullah Khan dispatched 55 suction machines to all important highways of the city.

In a video statement, he said that Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab had imposed a rain emergency in anticipation of rain by the meteorological department.

Khan further said that the water corporation had completed all arrangements to tackle the rain.

Khan also urged citizens not to remove manhole covers during the rainy season, stressing that sewer manholes were not intended for rainwater drainage, The News International reported.

Khan further emphasised that the KWSC staff were working around the clock to serve the public, with water corporation vehicles and employees remaining on the roads until rainwater drainage was completed. He also urged the citizens to refrain from unnecessary movement and avoid leaving their homes unnecessarily in case of rains.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor