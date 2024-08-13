Pakistan: Met Department predicts more monsoon rains from Aug 14

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 13 : The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more monsoon rains in the country from August 14 to 18, Geo News reported.

The weather department has forecast rain showers accompanied by storms and lightning adding that monsoon winds are expected to enter upper and middle areas of the country.

The Met Office further said that the coastal areas of Sindh are anticipated to have a partially cloudy atmosphere as light rains may possibly occur. Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other areas of Punjab will likely experience rain from August 14 till August 18.

According to Geo News, rain along with strong winds is expected in Murree, Galyat, Chakwal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Apart from these areas, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Sahiwal, Jhang, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara and Pakpattan will also experience rain showers.

Additionally, the met office said that rain with thunder and lightning is likely in Kasur, Khushab and Sargodha. Areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will experience rain showers with thunder and lightning from August 14 to 18.

The weather office said that Chitral, Dir, Swat, Bajaur, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Hangu, Kurram, Orakzai, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan may also receive rain showers.

The PMD has forecast a wetter-than-usual monsoon season for Pakistan even when waterlogging woes continued in several parts of the country. It remains one of the countries experts say is most vulnerable to extreme weather being spurred by climate change, Geo News reported.

On August 11, Lahore witnessed flooded streets following heavy rainfall. Locals complained of the poor condition of the road infrastructure as waterlogging affected daily commute.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor