Pakistan: Mild tremor hits Karachi's Malir district

Karachi [Pakistan], June 3 : A tremor of magnitude 2.8 jolted parts of Karachi division on Tuesday morning, with the epicentre located 15 kilometres southeast of Malir at a depth of 40 kilometres, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) Pakistan said, according to ARY News.

The tremor was felt at 9:57 am, with residents reporting multiple mild tremors since Sunday evening, particularly in areas including Landhi, Malir, Quaidabad, and Gadap.

Chief Meteorologist Ameer Haider told ARY News that 18 tremors have been recorded in Karachi since Sunday, caused by seismic activity along the Landhi Fault Line. He added that this energy release from the fault line could continue until Wednesday, but the intensity of the tremors will gradually decrease.

He further explained that the tremors are part of ongoing seismic activity along the city's active fault lines, with the Landhi Fault Region being one of two active fault lines near Karachi. The other fault line is located near Thana Bola Khan.

According to Haider, historically, no major earthquake has occurred along the Landhi Fault Line. He also noted that the nearby Kirthar mountain range, located near a major tectonic boundary, occasionally experiences moderate seismic events.

"The fault line may take a few days to stabilize, so people may continue to feel light tremors in the coming days," he cautioned.

The meteorologist confirmed that these mild tremors have not caused any damage so far.

