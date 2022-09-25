Pakistan minister says power plant imported from India under a policy formulated during Imran Khan's tenure

Islamabad, Sep 25 Pakistan Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said the audio leak has proved that neither an illegal act was committed nor any undue advantage was given to anyone.

In a statement, she claimed that the power plant was imported from India under a policy and law formulated during Imran Khan's tenure, Samaa TV reported.

"There is a high court order on installation of grid station on July 18, 2022," she said while clarifying the two issues discussed in the audio leak of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Samaa TV reported.

An alleged telephonic conversation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with a Prime Minister House's official is making rounds on social media in which the latter could be heard talking with the prime minister regarding Maryam Nawaz's alleged influence in government affairs.

In the audio tape, the government official is talking with PM Shehbaz Sharif about importing a power plant from India on behalf of the son-in-law of Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

During the conversation, the PM House official could be heard advising the premier to not import a plant from India as the step will harm the reputation of government.

"The problem is that that matter will first go to AC and then to the cabinet and importing machinery from India on the instructions of the prime minister won't be easy as it can become an issue," the official could be heard replying to PM, Samaa TV reported.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that Maryam Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif's audio leaks prove that the Sharif family can illegally import machinery from India for their personal benefit, Samaa TV reported.

Talking about Maryam Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif's alleged audio leak, Imran Khan said that Maryam wanted to illegally import machinery from India for his son-in-law's factory.

He added that Pakistan cut off all trade ties with India after it abolished Kashmiri's right to self-determination and violated the UN charter. But, this government is trying to restore ties with India, they are ready to neglect the struggle of Kashmiris for their personal benefit, he added, Samaa TV reported.

Imran Khan said that the audio leak proves that the Sharif family's only purpose is to hoard money and nothing else, adding that 60 per cent of the federal cabinet was facing corruption charges and that it had derailed the accountability process by amending the NAB laws.

He said that Rana Sanaullah used teargas shells against women and children on May 25 as they were not fully prepared. He added that the minister will not find a place to hide this time around.

Addressing the public gathering in Karak, the PTI chief said that the US carried out 400 drone attacks in Pakistan and killed innocent people but the rulers did not speak a word against it because their wealths were parked in foreign countries.

Imran Khan said that he would soon give a call to his supporters for a decisive march to get rid of the 'imported government'.

PTI chairman reiterated that the country will be stuck in a quagmire if the incumbent government's tenure is further prolonged, Samaa TV reported.

He added that PPP and PML-N had given themselves an NRO and closed down corruption cases worth billions of rupees.

