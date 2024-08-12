Pakistan: Minorities Rights March held amid tight security in Karachi

Karachi [Pakistan], Aug 12 : The Karachi police took precautions to ensure the safety of participants in the Minorities Rights March 2024, held at Frere Hall on Sunday evening, Dawn News reported.

Due to threats from certain religious groups, the march was confined to the Frere Hall gardens, instead of proceeding to its original endpoint at Do Talwar, Clifton.

Meanwhile, a group of activists from the religious groups arrived on the portion of Sharea Faisal close to the Frere Hall chanting slogans, but were prevented by police from advancing further, and eventually left the area, as per Dawn News.

Over 200 anti-riot police were reportedly deployed for the security of participants of the march. Several dozen members of Pakistan Sunni Tehreek and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, travelling on motorbikes and other vehicles, reportedly passed through Sharea Faisal near the march's location.

However, the police prevented them from approaching Frere Hall.

Meanwhile, TLP spokesperson Rehman Khan informed Dawn that the police and local administration had assured his party that the march participants would not address Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code. However, he noted that tableaux were displayed and speeches were made on the topic related to blasphemy.

In anticipation of the march, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) had earlier issued a warning about potential threats.

The HRCP emphasized on social media that, given the recent surge in violence against religious minorities, the government must uphold the right to peaceful assembly and ensure the safety of participants.

The plight of minorities in Pakistan has been worsening in recent years. Reports highlight severe issues including religious violence, with accusations of blasphemy often leading to violent repercussions.

Forced conversions and marriages are grave concerns, particularly affecting Hindu and Christian girls who are frequently abducted and coerced into conversion and marriage.

Systemic discrimination pervades employment and education, where minorities encounter significant barriers, exacerbating their marginalization.

The Ahmadiyya community, in particular, faces social exclusion and legal restrictions that severely impact their religious freedoms.

Human rights activists advocating for these communities are increasingly targeted and threatened.

Despite constitutional protections, the enforcement of minority rights is inadequate, with slow legal reforms and poorly implemented laws.

These challenges collectively illustrate the severe and ongoing struggles of minority communities in Pakistan.

