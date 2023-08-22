Pakistan mishap: 5 children rescued from hanging cable car, efforts underway to save others 

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], August 22 : Rescuers have so far safely pulled out five children trapped inside a cable car over a ravine, since early Tuesday morning, in Allai tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Battagram in northwest Pakistan, Dawn reported.

Rescue operations continued for over 12 hours to retrieve people trapped in the cable car thousands of feet above the ground. The incident took place after two wires of the cable car snapped early this morning, the publication said.

According to the Pakistan daily, three people are still stuck inside the cable car.

Four helicopters of Pakistan Army used in the rescue operation

Dawn cited state broadcaster PTV News as reporting that the aerial operation had been “called off” due to “night and weather conditions” but rescue efforts through “alternative means” were ongoing.

Pakistan military said in a statement that the general commanding officer of the Pakistan Army’s Special Services Group (SSG) was leading the rescue operation.

The chairlift broke in the Allai Jhangray Pashto area on Tuesday and several school teachers and students are stuck in midair for several hours, ARY News reported..

Earlier, Commissioner Hazara Sultan Aamir said he has contacted the KP government and Pakistan Army for helicopter support to rescue the stranded school children as well as the teachers, ARY News reported.

One of the people stuck in the chairlift, Gulfaraz, said that seven schoolchildren and another man are stuck mid-air in the chairlift. He added that they are stuck over there since 7 am and two ropes of the chairlift have already been broken. "We are still waiting for help," he said.

The people stuck in the chairlift have been identified as Irfan Omraiz, Osama Sharif, Rizwanullah, Attaullah, Niaz Zaib, Sher Nawaz, Gulfraz and Abrar, according to ARY News.

Dawn.com reported that earlier, Assistant Commissioner Jawad Hussain confirmed that first child was rescued by Pakistan Army personnel, adding that belts had been delivered to the passengers inside the cable car. The first child was rescued with the help of a rope that was hooked onto the belt he was wearing.

According to Radio Pakistan, the army has taken the assistance of local cable crossings experts for this operation.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has directed authorities to conduct rescue operations and has ordered immediate closure of chairlifts in dilapidated condition.

The statement released by the Prime Minister's office said that the PM directed the National Disaster Management Authority, Provincial Disaster Management Authority and all relevant rescue agencies to rescue students and teachers by utilizing all resources.

Furthermore, Kakar also asked the authorities to ensure safety arrangements on all such chairlifts in the hilly areas.

