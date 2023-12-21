Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz seeks two-day deadline extension for filing nomination papers for polls

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 21 : The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has sought a two-day extension in the December 22 deadline to file nomination papers for the upcoming general elections, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

The decision of PML-N comes a day after the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for an extension in the deadline for filing nomination papers by three days.

According to the election schedule, nomination papers could be filed with respective returning officers by the candidates from December 20-22. Meanwhile, the names of all nominated papers could be filed with respective returning officers by the candidates from December 23, according to ARY News report.

A candidate must be accompanied by two voters of the same constituency who would propose and back his nomination, according to ECP's guidelines. However, no individual can become a proposer or seconder for more than one candidate.

Ishaq Dar, chairman of PML-N's election cell wrote a letter to ECP and noted that the electoral body enjoys the power to make necessary "amendments in the schedule without affecting/changing the polling date," ARY News reported.

The PML-N senator said that a three-day deadline had been allocated for the filing of nomination papers while seven days have been given for the scrutiny of the same.

Dar said, "The process of filing nomination papers requires multiple details as well as documents to be annexed with the same which also includes NOCs/NECs from various public sector department. Such exercise is indeed time consuming and any lapse can lead to rejection of nomination papers."

He stated, "It is therefore requested that in order to facilitate thousands of candidates desirous to take part in elections, it would be appreciated if only two days' extension is granted in filing of nomination paper by amending the schedule issued on December 15 without changing the polling day."

On Wednesday, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) also wrote to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), seeking an extension in the deadline for filing nomination papers by three days.

As per the election schedule issued by the electoral body, nomination papers could be filed with respective returning officers by the candidates on December 20-22. The names of all nominated candidates will be published on December 23, ARY News reported.

The last date for filing appeals against decisions of the Returning Officers regarding rejection/acceptance of nomination papers from December 24-30 and the last date for deciding appeals by the Appellate Tribunal is January 03, 2024,.

The last date to decide on appeals against decisions of the Returning Officers regarding acceptance or rejection of appeals by the appellate tribunal is January 10, 2024. Furthermore, a revised list of candidates will be published on January 11.

