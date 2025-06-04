Pakistan must end terror support and stop blaming India, says UK-based activist Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza

London [UK], June 4 : Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza, a political analyst and human rights advocate from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir based in the UK, has termed the latest charges against India by Pakistani authorities as "baseless and misleading," in an exclusive interview with ANI.

"A classic example of psychological projection by a state long implicated in terrorism across the region," he said of the accusations.

Dr. Mirza's remarks came in response to Field Marshal Asim Munir and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's recent visit to Balochistan, where they accused India of supporting terrorism in Pakistan during talks with tribal elders in Quetta. According to Dr. Mirza, these narratives are outdated and aimed at deflecting attention from Pakistan's long history of sponsoring terrorism.

He highlighted that the international community has repeatedly acknowledged Pakistan's role in fostering terrorism. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has consistently placed Pakistan on its grey list for failing to address money laundering and terror financing. Terror groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) reportedly operate under covert state protection despite international criticism.

Dr. Mirza also pointed to Pakistan's continued support for UN-designated terrorists including Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar, and Dawood Ibrahimindividuals held responsible for major terrorist attacks like the 2008 Mumbai attacks and the 2019 Pulwama bombingwho remain free and protected by the state.

He condemned Pakistan's brutal suppression of the Baloch freedom movement through Islamist militias and military forces. Citing reports from international human rights organizations like Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, Dr. Mirza noted widespread abuses in Balochistan, including extrajudicial killings, torture, and enforced disappearances. He said these violations expose Pakistan's true internal policies and contradict its attempts to blame others.

Dr. Mirza asserted that terrorism remains a tool of Pakistan's state policy. He recalled how former President Pervez Musharraf admitted to supporting militant groups to "internationalise" the Kashmir conflict. He added that this deliberate use of terror has caused chronic instability and suffering in South Asia.

In conclusion, Dr. Mirza urged Pakistan to abandon baseless propaganda and take genuine steps toward accountability and reform. He called on the Pakistani government to demilitarise Balochistan, halt human rights abuses, and dismantle its terror infrastructure, which is widely condemned internationally. He stressed that India remains committed to peace, cooperation, and dialogue based on mutual respect and responsibilityprinciples Pakistan must embrace for true regional harmony.

