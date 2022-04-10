Pakistan National Assembly adjourned briefly amid vote on no-confidence motion

Pakistan National Assembly was adjourned till 12.02 am (Pakistan Standard Time) after the process started for vote on the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government.

The presiding officer adjourned till 12:02 am Pakistan Standard Time after he began the process for voting.

Pakistan National Assembly Speaker and Deputy Speaker tendered their resignations amid the high political drama in the country.

The Pakistani National Assembly has a total strength of 342 members, with the majority mark being 172. The PTI-led coalition was formed with the support of 179 members, with Imran Khan's PTI having 155 members, and four major allies MQM-P, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) having seven, five, five and three members respectively.

The opposition party had moved the no-trust motion against the PM on March 8. Imran Khan received a massive blow after PTI lost its key ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P). The MQM announced that it had struck a deal with the opposition Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and would support the no-trust vote.

( With inputs from ANI )

