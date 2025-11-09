Pakistan Navy Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf visits Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 9 : Pakistan Navy Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf is on a three-day official visit to Bangladesh. As part of the visit, he paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh Navy Chief Admiral M. Nazmul Hasan at the Naval Headquarters in Banani on Sunday.

Earlier, when he arrived at the Naval Headquarters, he was welcomed by the Chief of the Navy. At that time, a well-equipped contingent of the Bangladesh Navy presented him with a Guard of Honour. He inspected the guard and received the salute, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday in a statement.

During the meeting, the naval chiefs of both countries exchanged greetings and discussed professional and training-related issues between the navies of the two countries. In addition, he expressed hope for continued mutual cooperation to further strengthen the existing relations between Bangladesh and Pakistan.

A delegation of the Pakistan Navy, the Pakistan High Commissioner, Defense Attache and PSOs of the Navy Headquarters, and high-ranking military officers were present at the time, ISPR said.

On the same day, he paid a courtesy call on the Army Chief. During his visit to Bangladesh, the Pakistan Navy Chief will also pay courtesy calls on the Air Chief, the Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division, the Commandant of the National Defense College, and the naval administrative authorities of Chittagong, ISPR said.

At the same time, the Pakistan Navy ship PNS SAIF is coming to Chittagong on a goodwill visit. The ship's captain, other officers, and naval personnel will visit the Bangladesh Naval Academy in Chittagong, the Navy base, and various tourist attractions in Chittagong.

Members of the Bangladesh Navy will also visit the Pakistan Navy ship PNS SAIF. This will provide an opportunity for naval personnel from both countries to exchange professional skills and experiences.

It is noted that after the visit, the Pakistan Navy Chief and the Pakistan Navy ship will leave Bangladesh on November 12, ISPR said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor