Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif's party boosts efforts to woo independents in Punjab province for coalition government

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 17 : Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) has intensified its efforts to woo independent candidates in Punjab ahead of cobbling up a coalition government both in the centre and the province, Dawn reported on Saturday.

According to the report, former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif's party has so far inducted on board 16 independent Members of Parliament (MP)-elect and four members of National Assembly (MNA)-elect.

On Friday, MNA-elect Rasheed Akbar Nawani from NA-92, MPAs-elect Ahmad Nawaz Nawani PP-90 and Amir Inyat PP-92 (Bhakkar) and Rana Abdul Manan PP-272 (Muzaffarghar) called on the party leadership and announced their joining the PML-N.

According to unofficial election results, the PML-N has 79 seats in the National Assembly and 137 in Punjab Assembly, respectively.

With the inclusion of 16 independent winners, the PML-N number in the provincial assembly has touched 153.

Sources say that the PML-N aims to gather enough independents so that it does not need to depend much on the PPP in the future scheme of things.

On the other hand, the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) has managed to woo four MPAs-elect (three of them backed by the PTI).

After the resignation of IPP patron-in-chief Jahangir Khan Tareen, Aleem Khan is looking after the affairs of the party that was carved out of PTI in the wake of May 9 events.

He claimed that another group of 10 to 15 MPAs-elect would soon join the IPP, as they had been in contact with him.

Meanwhile, following the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announcement to protest demonstration in the capital, the Islamabad Deputy Commissioner refused to grant permission to hold protests on Saturday, as reported by ARY News.

The administration rejected the PTI's application, maintaining that demonstrations cannot be allowed given Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) which is in force in the capital city.

Further, the administration has also asked the citizens to avoid getting involved in any political gathering, according to Geo News."Islamabad police should take action against those participating in the protest demonstration," it added.

The Imran Khan-led party PTI called for nationwide protests today against "rigging" in the 2024 general elections.

