Pakistan: NDM leader Mohsin Dawar's vehicle attacked in KP's North Waziristan

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 3 : Pakistan-based National Democratic Movement (NDM) leader Mohsin Dawar's vehicle was attacked by unidentified gunmen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district, Pakistan-based ARY News reported citing the police

As per reports, Mohsin Dawar escaped the attack due to the vehicle being bulletproof.

Unknown assailants opened fire with multiple bullets on the rear mirror of the former MNA's vehicle. Dawar was in Northern Waziristan for his election campaign.

Following the incident, security forces personnel arrived on the scene and started the hunt for the attacker's arrest.

The attack came days after Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman's convoy was attacked in Dera Ismail Khan, as per ARY News.

The JUI-F chief's convoy was attacked near the DI Khan Yarik interchange; however, he remained safe, with no loss of life reported so far.

However, RPO Nasir Mehmood Dasti refuted reports of the attack on Maulana Fazl's convoy, saying the Yarik interchange police checkpost was attacked in DI Khan, as per ARY News.

He said that the assailants fled the scene of the incident after a strong response from the interchange police.

Pakistan's interior ministry earlier warned Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl head Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Awami National Party provincial president Aimal Wali Khan of serious threats to their lives.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor