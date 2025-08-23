Pakistan: NDMA warns of flash floods, landslides as heavy rains hit till August 30

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 23 : Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a warning of heavy rains and potential flooding in several parts of Pak between August 23 and August 30, Geo News reported.

According to the NDMA advisory, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are expected to see scattered showers and thunderstorms. The authority cautioned that isolated heavy downpours could trigger flash floods, landslides, and glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) in mountain valleys.

Districts including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Battagram, Abbottabad, Malakand, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Tank, Bannu and Lakki Marwat are likely to be affected, as per Geo News.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, Gilgit, Skardu, Hunza, Ghizer, Diamer, Astore, Ghanche and Shigar may also face heavy rainfall during the same period.

The NDMA has forecast heavy rain in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Sialkot, Gujrat and Hafizabad from August 23 to 30. Authorities have been told to remain vigilant in flood-prone districts, Geo News noted.

The wet spell is also expected to reach Sindh and Balochistan.

In Sindh, districts such as Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparkar, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Nawabshah, Dadu, Khairpur, Sukkur, Ghotki and Larkana have been placed on alert. Upper Sindh areas including Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore and Shaheed Benazirabad may also witness heavy showers, as per Geo News.

In Balochistan, rains are forecast in Lasbela, Khuzdar, Awaran and Qalat. Coastal towns such as Gwadar, Turbat, Kech and Panjgur are also likely to be affected, while Quetta, Ziarat, Zhob and Loralai could see intermittent showers. Barkhan, Musakhel, Dera Bugti and Kohlu have also been included in the warning list, according to Geo News.

Civic and law enforcement agencies have been asked to prepare emergency plans, stock up on supplies and ensure road clearance in case of floods or landslides.

The advisory further warned the public to avoid unnecessary travel in flood-prone areas, particularly near rivers, fast-flowing streams and nullahs. Citizens living in low-lying areas have been asked to stay alert and follow evacuation plans when instructed, Geo News reported.

ourists have also been advised to avoid trekking near glaciers, taking photographs at dangerous sites or walking into unstable terrain.

The NDMA has also warned of sharp rises in the Indus River, especially at Guddu, Taunsa and Kalabagh. Increased water flow is also expected in the Ravi and Chenab rivers, as per Geo News.

Officials said emergency equipment will be deployed in advance, evacuation centres prepared, and early warning systems kept active to help communities during the wet spell.

