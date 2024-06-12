Pakistan: Netizens raise concerns over detention of YouTuber at Lahore Airport

Lahore [Pakistan], June 12 : Imran Riaz Khan, a well-known YouTuber and TV presenter in Pakistan, known for his outspoken criticism of the military, was reportedly detained by intelligence officials at Lahore Airport on Wednesday.

According to reports, Khan had planned to travel to Saudi Arabia for Hajj when the incident occurred. Khan was forcibly taken by unidentified individuals, accompanied by police, at Lahore airport. Khan's location is presently undisclosed, despite being granted bail in prior cases and having his name recently removed from the no-fly list.

The detention of Imran Riaz Khan has sparked a wave of concern and controversy across Pakistan.

Several netizens on social media and Pakistani politicians critical of the government are expressing concern and frustration regarding Khan's disappearance.

Hashtags free Imran Riaz Khan and release Imran Riaz Khan are trending on social media in Pakistan.

Khan's case has wider implications beyond his circumstances. It underscores the ongoing tensions between freedom of expression and dissenting voices, particularly those critical of the military establishment, and the authorities' response to such dissent.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges facing media freedom and human rights in Pakistan, and it has reignited debates about the state of democracy and civil liberties in the country.

