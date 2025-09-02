Pakistan: New cases of enforced disappearances reported in Balochistan, as families stage protests in Karachi and Islamabad

Quetta [Pakistan], September 2 : New cases of enforced disappearances have emerged from Balochistan, as families across Karachi, Quetta, and Islamabad continue to protest, demanding the safe return of their loved ones, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, two men from different districts of Balochistan vanished on the night of August 31 after being taken into custody. Shah Nawaz, son of Hathim Baloch and a resident of Tobo Kaad Jhao in Awaran, was allegedly detained near Hub Chowki while returning from a hospital visit.

On the same night, another man, Inayat Baloch, a labourer from Dandar Madag Kalat in Kech district, was reportedly taken from his home in the Bhawani area of Hub and has since gone missing.

In a separate development, family members confirmed that Advocate Hakeem Baloch, who had been missing since July 23 from Quetta, has been released. His disappearance had previously raised alarm among lawyers' associations, civil society groups, and human rights defenders, according to The Balochistan Post.

Meanwhile, protests over disappearances gained momentum in Karachi and Islamabad. In Karachi's Maripur area, families of the disappeared staged a sit-in on Tikri Village Road, blocking traffic to press their demands.

Protesters highlighted several cases, including 25-year-old student Zahid Ali, who was taken on July 17, brothers Sheraz and Silan, reportedly detained in May, Sarfaraz Baloch, who vanished from Burhani Hospital in February, and Abdul Rehman, missing since June.

Families insisted that if charges exist, detainees should be presented in court rather than kept in undisclosed facilities.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) have both expressed support for the ongoing demonstrations. In Islamabad, BYC members and relatives of missing persons have maintained a protest camp despite heavy rainfall.

BYC leader Sammi Deen Baloch alleged that protesters are not allowed to pitch tents, install shelters, or freely interact with journalists, yet remain determined to continue their movement.

At a solidarity camp in Quetta, the daughter of missing man Jahanzaib Mohammad Hassani told reporters that those who speak out against enforced disappearances face intimidation, harassment, and even arrest.

Pakistani authorities, however, have not issued any public response to these latest allegations, as cited by The Balochistan Post.

