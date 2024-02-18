'Pakistan now faces a question of morality': POK rights activist Amjad Ayub Mirza

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 18 : Exiled human rights activist from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) Amjad Ayub Mirza emphasised that Pakistan now faces a severe crisis, not just about elections, and and poll rigging but, "morality."

Mirza released a video message on Saturday, commenting on the confessions of poll rigging given by the Commissioner of Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta.

Mirza in the video statement stated "The elections in Pakistan have always been rigged. The military establishment and Pakistan's deep state have always interfered with and manipulated the elections so that the results of the elections favour them. And now we have come to this situation where all over Pakistan, various parties of Pakistan are protesting over poll rigging. None of Pakistan's parties are ready to form the government, as all of them want to sit on the opposition benches".

He further stressed that the only way out for Pakistan is either to hand over the government to former Prime Minister Imran Khan or redo the elections.

"Pakistan has just gone from one crisis to another crisis, and the only way out now is, either hand over the government to Imran Khan (the former Prime minister of Pakistan) who claims that his party has won. Or to redo the elections. It might not be that simple, because now the army chief, the chief election commissioner, and the chief justice of Pakistan, now have no credibility left after the commissioner's confession," he added.

Stating the severity of the situation in Pakistan Amjad Ayub Mirza further stated that according to him, Pakistan is now entering an even deeper crisis, adding that "Nawaz Sharif's (former prime minister of Pakistan) party or Pakistan People's Party, they will not be in a position to form a government at all. And then the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader Fazal-ur-Rehman couple of days ago in an interview said that the vote of no confidence against Imran Khan was facilitated by General Bajwa (Former Chief of Army Staff)."

However, he added that these allegations were denied by General Bajwa, and such charges by a senior leader who has been part of the PDM government cannot be taken lightly.

"Therefore, Pakistan now faces a severe crisis, not just about elections, and poll rigging but, morality. The whole society now has to face this crisis, and the only way out of this is by confessions, we have the confession and I don't think that this is going to be the last" he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor