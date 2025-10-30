Pakistan officials lack decisiveness in resolving conflict with Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 30 : Senior Pakistani officials have expressed contrasting views on how to address ongoing tensions with Afghanistan, underscoring internal divisions within Islamabad's approach to Kabul, Tolo News reported

A video circulating from the sidelines of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) summit shows Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi holding cordial discussions with the Deputy Minister of Interior of Afghanistan. The two reportedly spoke about resolving bilateral issues through dialogue.

Speaking to reporters, Minister Naqvi said, "Differences exist in every household, and similarly, we resolve our issues through dialogue," indicating a softer and conciliatory stance toward Kabul.

In contrast, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif struck a more confrontational tone, claiming that the Afghan delegation participating in the Istanbul negotiations lacked authority. He further criticised Kabul's good relations with India, Tolo News reported.

The conflicting statements have highlighted a visible rift among Pakistan's top leadership over how to engage with the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan.

Commenting on the situation, international relations expert Najib Rahman Shamal said, "Pakistani politicians need a unified stance. While the Interior Minister calls for a peaceful resolution, the Defence Minister issues threats before negotiations even begin a situation that benefits neither country."

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, during his meeting with Pakistan's Interior Minister on the sidelines of the ECO summit, reiterated Tehran's readiness to mediate and assist in resolving disputes between Kabul and Islamabad, Tolo News reported.

United Nations Secretary-General spokesperson Stephane Dujarric also urged restraint, saying, "Of course, we very much hope that even if the talks have stalled, there will not be a resumption of hostilities."

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have escalated in recent weeks following reported Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan's Paktika province, which Kabul described as a violation of its airspace. In response, the Defence Ministry of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan reportedly carried out retaliatory attacks across the Durand Line.

Four days of negotiations in Istanbul between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban to bring an end to the conflict have concluded without a resolution. The talks were mediated by Turkey and Qatar following deadly border clashes and a temporary ceasefire that began on October 19.

