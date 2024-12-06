Pakistan: Oil traders in Turbat protest profiling amid trade token issuance

Kech [Pakistan], December 6 : Oil traders in Turbat area of Balochistan's Kech have raised concerns over what they believe to be discriminatory profiling under the guise of issuing trade tokens.

The profiling process, which began three days ago, is being carried out under the orders of the Commandant of the Frontier Corps (FC) and supervised by Deputy Commissioner Ismail Baloch and Additional Deputy Commissioner Tabish, The Balochistan Post reported.

Traders have been instructed to submit detailed personal information, including identification documents and a guarantee from a grade-17 officer, to secure trade tokens. Failure to comply with these requirements reportedly leads to the cancellation of trade tokens, further disrupting the livelihoods of local businesses already struggling due to recent border restrictions.

The Makuran region, including Turbat, is heavily reliant on cross-border trade, particularly in oil, which has been a vital source of income for many families. However, the implementation of stricter border controls has already strained the local economy, pushing many traders into financial hardship.

Critics of the profiling process argue that it is being used to target individuals with ties to Baloch nationalist parties or organizations, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

Allegations of harassment have surfaced, with claims that people connected to these groups are being unfairly singled out, further deepening tensions in the region.

While authorities have not responded to these allegations, the situation has raised alarm among local traders and residents who fear that such profiling may be part of a larger effort to control and suppress dissent in Balochistan.

The latest decision highlights the growing concerns about the impact of government policies on local communities, as traders in Turbat continue to face an uncertain future amid economic challenges and heightened scrutiny.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor