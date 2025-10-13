Pakistan on edge as crackdown on TLP intensifies; 170 detained, protesters allege "lethal weapons" used

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 13 : Pakistan's internal security situation appeared to deteriorate further on Sunday as authorities launched a massive crackdown on the far-right Islamist group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), detaining at least 170 people across Punjab and sealing routes to block the party's planned march on Islamabad, Dawn reported.

Large contingents of police and Pakistan Rangers were deployed to Muridke early Sunday, surrounding the TLP protest camp in what appeared to be preparations for a large-scale operation. Law enforcement officers reportedly dug trenches and blocked routes to prevent TLP supporters from advancing toward the capital.

Earlier, TLP supporters had camped at Muridke, located near Lahore and approximately four hours away from Islamabad. The group continues to struggle to reach the capital to stage an anti-Israel protest in solidarity with Palestinians.

This comes as Israel and Hamas prepare to release hostages in the presence of US President Donald Trump.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and Israeli authorities are making arrangements to welcome the hostages, marking what could be the end of the two-year Gaza war. According to The Times of Israel, the release of hostages held by the Hamas terror group in Gaza is expected to begin early Monday morning.

But in Pakistan, the protests are escalating. Two separate attempts by the group's supporters to move beyond Muridke were thwarted, with police using force and firing tear gas to disperse crowds.

The unrest in Pakistan followed reports of violent attacks on police facilities in Lahore's Shahdara area, where TLP supporters allegedly looted 18 official motorbikes, damaged infrastructure, and seized government vehicles at gunpoint. Some policemen were reported missing amid fears they may have been abducted during clashes.

Dawn reported, citing police sources, that the force had been put on high alert across five districts, with senior officers instructed to lead operations on standby. Lahore Operations DIG Faisal Kamran confirmed that police reinforcements had reached Muridke on Sunday.

TLP chief Saad Rizvi condemned the police action, accusing authorities of using "lethal weapons" against his supporters. "We are ready for talks," he said, alleging that police were arresting large numbers of party workers even though he had not authorised the march to proceed to Islamabad.

He said the rally was meant to express solidarity with Palestine and reiterated that "Pakistan should not recognise Israel." Rizvi, however, urged supporters to "remain calm and await his next orders" while he held internal consultations.

According to police officials, around 170 individuals, including party workers, office-bearers, and activists, were detained under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) across three districts in Sahiwal division. The overnight operations between Friday and Saturday targeted various homes and local offices, with detainees later shifted to central prisons in Pakpattan, Sahiwal, and Okara.

As tensions escalated, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to review the country's internal security and law and order situation. The Prime Minister's Office said Naqvi briefed him on ongoing counterterrorism efforts and steps taken by the Interior Ministry to stabilise the situation.

The TLP, known for its hardline religious stance and history of violent protests, was banned in April 2021 after its members clashed with police over its leader Saad Rizvi arrested under anti-terror laws. However, the ban was later lifted, as per Dawn.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor