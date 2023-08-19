Pakistan: One killed, 4,800 evacuated as floods persist in Sutlej River

Bhawalnagar [Pakistan], August 19 : Over 53,000 people from 21 districts in the vicinity of the Sutlej River were directed to immediately evacuate the riverine belt, The Express Tribune reported on Saturday.

The Express Tribune is a daily English-language newspaper.

The report claimed that amid the water flowing above the danger mark in the Sutlej river, one person lost his life and around 4,805 people had been shifted to safer locations.

The person who lost his life is identified as Faiz Ahmed, a resident of Baili Kalan who drowned while herding cattle from the Hathar area. His body was retrieved by rescue officials.

The news daily reported the evacuations continued from Lalika, Chavika, Wazirka, Kot Makhdoom, Bonga Ehsan, Kaku Bodla, Pir Sikandar, Kalia Shah, Jodhika, and other nearby areas on Saturday in view of recent warnings issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Due to the sensitivity of the situation, district management has sought the Pakistan Army’s assistance for relief work along the riverine belt, reported The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, a Punjab PDMA spokesperson told Express News that the Ganda Singh Wala point of the Sutlej River is in a state of very high flood with a deluge of 278,000 cusecs of water flowing there. The water level has shot up to 23 feet, he added.

