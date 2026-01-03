Pakistan: One killed, three injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attack

Islamabad, Jan 3 At least one person was killed and three others, including two police personnel, were injured during a attack on a police post in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the early hours of Saturday, local media reported

Citing police and local residents, leading Pakistani daily Dawn reported that the attack took place at around 2 am at the police post in Barang tehsil of Bajaur district, located in the hilly Kohi Sar area.

Speaking to Dawn, Israr Khan, spokesperson for the district police, revealed that the deceased was identified as 60-year-old Naseem Gul, a local resident. He added that the injured included two police personnel, 35-year-old Constable Suliman Khan and 58-year-old Constable Saz Muhammad, and 28-year-old Sahibzada, a school watchman.

The injured were admitted to the District Headquarter Hospital in Khar, where their condition was reported to be stable.

Khan further said the militants carried out the attack using both heavy and light weapons. He stated that shortly after the attack, a joint team comprising security forces and police arrived at the scene and conducted a clearance operation.

According to data released by the Islamabad-based Pak Institute for Peace Studies, Pakistan experienced a sharp rise in militant violence in 2025, with attacks surging by 34 per cent and fatalities increasing by 21 per cent year on year. The report documented a total of 699 militant attacks across Pakistan in 2025, claiming 1,034 lives and injuring 1,366 people.

Last month, at least five police personnel were killed after a police mobile was targetted in the Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as confirmed by the local police.

District Police Officer (DPO) Saud Khan said five police personnel were killed when gunmen fired on them and fled from the spot. The DPO stated that the vehicle was part of a security detail of a private gas firm and that the gunmen set it ablaze after the attack, leading Pakistani daily The Express Tribune reported.

The latest incidents come in a series of attacks targetting police personnel in Pakistan, especially in the bordering provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

