Pakistan: Only 22 members of the ruling party have reached the Assembly while 176 Opposition leaders mark their presence

Till now 22 members of the ruling party have reached the Assembly while 176 Opposition leaders have reached. As soon as bells stop ringing, all the entrances to the lobby will be locked and the assembly staff will not allow any entry or exit until the voting.

Speaking on the same Energy minister Hammad Azhar said, "Tehreek-e-Insaf is a political party and is not going to do any unconstitutional and illegal thing." However, Prime Minister Imran Khan held a consultation with his close aides.

Not only this, ahead of the no-trust vote in Pakistan, the authorities imposed section 144 in the capital Islamabad. According to Section 144, all large gatherings have been prohibited in Islamabad. The district administration has also completely banned pillion riding in the city.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, is losing his patch in the elections, the leader lost the majority in the Lower House of Parliament, but he didn't lose hopes. Imran Khan said he will fight till the last ball.

Imran Khan has lost his biggest alliance Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQMP), who had decided to support the opposition, and this caused Imran Khan to lose the majority in Parliament.



