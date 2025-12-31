Pakistan: Open manholes expose deadly civic failure in Karachi

Karachi [Pakistan], December 31 : Karachi's worsening infrastructure crisis has once again turned fatal, as another child lost his life after falling into an uncovered manhole, highlighting chronic negligence by civic authorities and their failure to protect citizens from preventable dangers.

The latest incident occurred in Mehran Town, where an eight-year-old boy, Dilbar Ali, slipped into an open sewer, adding to a grim and growing toll of deaths caused by uncovered drains across the city, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, the incident has reignited public outrage, coming only days after a similar tragedy in which a toddler was swept away by a gushing sewer in front of his mother. Despite repeated promises by officials following earlier deaths, no meaningful corrective measures appear to have been taken.

Residents said the open manhole that claimed Dilbar's life had been left uncovered for an extended period despite repeated complaints.

According to family members, the child was playing near his home when he accidentally fell into the manhole. Although his uncle managed to pull him out, the injuries proved fatal.

The boy's death sparked widespread anger in the locality, with residents blaming authorities for criminal negligence and long-standing indifference to basic public safety.

Local activist Muhammad Waheed said that Mehran Town, which falls under Shah Faisal Town and lies within the Korangi Industrial Area, has long suffered from broken roads, open drains and a complete lack of maintenance.

"This is a working-class area, and people here are forced to live with constant danger," he said, adding that official visits usually follow tragedies but rarely result in action, as cited by The Express Tribune.

Political representatives from various parties, including local government officials, visited the area to offer condolences. However, residents accused them of indulging in political point-scoring rather than addressing the root causes of the disaster.

The open manhole where the child died reportedly remains uncovered.

According to data shared by the Chhipa Foundation, at least 27 people have lost their lives this year after falling into open manholes and drains across Karachi, including six children, as reported by The Express Tribune.

