Pakistan opposes Hamas disarmament clause, sets conditions to join US-backed Gaza peace force

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 28 : Pakistan has said it is willing to contribute troops to an international force to restore peace in Gaza, but only if the mandate excludes the disarmament of Hamas, a key clause in the US 20-point peace plan.

Speaking at a press briefing on Saturday, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar termed the country's participation in the proposed International Stabilisation Force (ISF) a "highly sensitive" matter, according to The Express Tribune.

However, he reiterated that Islamabad supports only a peacekeeping role and not peace enforcement, as reported by The Express Tribune.

"I have made it very clear that Pakistan will happily be a part of it if the mandate does not involve peace enforcement or the disarming of Hamas. This is the responsibility of the Palestinian Authority or whichever government is in place. Our role will be limited to supporting them in maintaining peace," Dar said, as quoted by The Express Tribune.

This call from Dar stance appears at odds with the US-mediated Gaza peace plan, which envisages security arrangements aimed at preventing the armed terrorist groups from continuing hostilities.

The disarmament of Hamas is one of the most important priorities set up by the US in Phase 2 of their peace plan, which, according to Washington, is significant for restoring peace in the region.

Earlier on December 19, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that Pakistan has offered to send troops for the proposed ISF in Gaza, as part of President Donald Trump's 20-point peace plan framework, for peacebuilding in the conflict-hit region.

Responding to questions on whether Pakistan has formally consented to participate, Rubio said, "We're very grateful to Pakistan for their offer to be a part of it, or at least their offer to consider being a part of it. I think we owe them a few more answers before we can ask anybody to firmly commit."

He further expressed confidence that multiple nations have indicated their willingness to contribute to the stabilisation force for the peacebuilding effort.

"But I feel very confident that we have a number of nation-states acceptable to all sides in this conflict who are willing to step forward and be a part of that stabilisation force," Rubio added.

The ISF is one of the central elements of Trump's 20-point plan, which helped facilitate a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in October.

On November 17, the United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution endorsing the plan and authorising the formation of the ISF as a temporary multinational force to assist with security, demilitarisation, and reconstruction in Gaza. Russia and China abstained, while Pakistan supported the resolution.

As per Dawn, the Foreign Office's statement comes amid growing speculation that the Trump administration may be pressing Pakistan to commit troops to the ISF.

