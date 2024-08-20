Pakistan: Opposition alliance prepares for major demonstration against ruling coalition

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 20 : Pakistan's opposition alliance, Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP), is preparing for a major demonstration in Islamabad on August 22 as part of its effort to challenge the government.

Omar Ayub, the opposition leader in the National Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Secretary General, announced that a nationwide campaign will soon be launched to restore the Constitution and uphold the rule of law, The Express Tribune reported.

TTAP, a coalition of six opposition parties, recently initiated a nationwide movement against the ruling coalition, which includes Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), and MQM-P, among others.

On Monday, key opposition leaders, including Mehmood Khan Achakzai, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, and former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, met in Islamabad to strategize for the upcoming movement and rally. They also reviewed the political situation, including a recent Islamabad High Court ruling regarding Tehreek-e-Insaaf founder Imran Khan.

The opposition has expressed concern over the government's actions in Parliament, particularly the swift passage of an amendment to the Election Act of 2017. This amendment has intensified political tensions by preventing lawmakers from joining any political party after their initial choice is exhausted, reported the Tribune.

This legislation follows a Supreme Court ruling that recognized PTI as a parliamentary party and eligible for reserved seats, which the Election Commission of Pakistan had previously denied. The amendment and the delay in issuing a detailed judgment on reserved seats have worsened the situation, leaving PTI without its share of seats and no final judgment.

Opposition leaders emphasized that their planned rally on August 22 is their constitutional and democratic right, and they hope it would proceed without government interference. They assured that PTI's rallies have been peaceful in the past and reiterated their commitment to restoring constitutional integrity and the rule of law.

The PTI has expanded the TTAP into a 'grand opposition alliance' and plans to invite additional parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), to join the anti-government movement. Efforts are ongoing to unite PTI with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), which could significantly strengthen the opposition's position and boost turnout at rallies against the PML-N government.

