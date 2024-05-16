Pakistan: Opposition alliance to approach court to seek permission for rally in Faisalabad

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 16 : A multi-party opposition alliance has decided to move courts to seek permission for holding a rally in Faisalabad on May 17 as a part of its movement to 'save' Pakistan's constitution, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

Formed in April, the Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan is a six-party alliance for the supremacy of the rule of law and the protection of the Constitution. As a part of its movement, the Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan had decided to hold power shows in Faisalabad and Karachi.

Addressing a lawyers convention in Faisalabad on Wednesday, Sunni Ittehad Council head Hamid Raza said they had decided to go ahead with the rally even if the government did not give permission. However, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan was not in the favour of the idea, saying PTI workers would bear brunt.

He added that Imran Khan asked his legal team to move the courts for permission, according to Dawn report. The alliance head, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, said he called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to order the Punjab police chief to give permission for the public gathering in the city, as he also supported her father Nawaz Sharif's narrative for civilian supremacy.

Hamid Raza further said, "Now that the PTI is victorious on all National Assembly seats in Faisalabad except for one, then why is it being denied permission to organise a public meeting in the city."

Raza criticised the establishment for its role in politics, according to Dawn report. He said that every time a civilian leader called for supremacy of law, they were called 'anti-state' by the powers that be.

Pakistan's former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser stressed Imran Khan's political career revolved around the supremacy of law and he would not compromise on the constitution.

