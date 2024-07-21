Pakistan: Opposition alliance to hold nationwide protest on July 26 to demand release of political prisoners

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 21 : The opposition alliance of Tehreek Tahafuz Aaeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP) said on Saturday that it will hold a protest across the nation on July 26 for the release of all political prisoners, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and reclaim the "stolen mandate," The Express Tribune reported.

The TTAP leadership passed a unanimous resolution seeking the immediate release of political prisoners and demanded an empowered judicial commission to investigate firing on peaceful marchers in Bannu.

The opposition alliance also called for the ruling party's resignation and demanded fresh elections. It lauded the recent Supreme Court's decision on reserved seats, according to the Pakistan-based paper's report.

The opposition alliance's meeting was chaired by senior politician and head of the movement Mahmood Khan Achakzai and was attended by PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Secretary General and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan, Leader of Opposition in Senate Senator Shibli Faraz and PTI Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan.

Sunni Ittehad Council chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Majlis Wahdat Muslimeen Allama chairman Nasir Abbas and JUI Shirani Group leader Syed Qasim Agha also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the participants held a discussion over the prevailing political and economic situation of the country and the future course of action. They also passed a resolution demanding the release of Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and all other PTI leaders and workers.

The participants stated that the cases filed against Imran Khan and other PTI leaders and workers were in violation of laws and principles of justice. They also called for forming an independent judicial commission to investigate the deaths and injuries caused by firings on Bannu Aman March.

The participants said that the judicial commission should be headed by a serving judge, which should be free from any external pressure, to ensure a transparent investigation into the violent incidents in Bannu, according to The Express Tribune report.

They demanded that the incumbent IG and Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa failed in restoring peace in the province and said, "they should be dismissed forthwith." They urged the government to immediately withdraw the rapid rise in prices of electricity and gas.

The participants said that the people of Pakistan were paying the price for the incompetence and ineptitude of the "unelected and non-representative government" in the form of a skyrocketing price hike of various grocery items, power and gas.

In the resolution, the participants noted that the incumbent government made the life of the rank and file miserable due to its flawed policies and cruel actions, leaving the inflation-ridden and poverty-stricken masses with no option but to sell their household goods to meet their daily expenses.

They urged the government to immediately take measures to provide relief to people by reining in the back-breaking inflation and withdrawing the increase in fuel prices. The participants in the meeting welcomed the apex court's decision related to the reserved seats and called the decision a victory for the Constitution and the law.

They praised the judiciary's efforts for the supremacy of the Constitution and rule of law and the restoration of democracy in Pakistan. They said that the unelected and non-representative government of "Form 47" should resign immediately and new elections be held in Pakistan, The Express Tribune reported.

Pakistan held its 12th national general election on February 8, amid allegations of rigging and the shutdown of cellular and internet services. The PTI dominated the election results, with the highest number of successful candidates in the February 8 general elections. However, the party has alleged rigging in the polls.

