Pakistan: Opposition coalition to hold multi-party conference over deteriorating security in Balochistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 5 : Expressing deep concern over Balochistan's worsening situation, grand opposition alliance on Wednesday - Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayeen Pakistan (TTAP) - has called for an multi-party conference (MPC), ahead of a long-awaited public meeting on September 8, reported Dawn.

TTAP called on NA speaker to convene special session to discuss the issue and resolved to press ahead with Sept 8 protest 'come what may'

They also said that the details regarding the meeting of the apex committee of the National Action Plan recently held in Balochistan be shared with the opposition, reported Dawn.

The meeting chaired by Pakistan: Opposition coalition to hold multi-party conference on Balochistan's worsening situation, calls for parliamentary session was held at Sardar Latif Khosa's residence. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders - Omar Ayub Khan and Zain Qureshi, as well as BNP-Mengal leader Sajid Tareen attended the meeting.

The opposition alliance also formed a committee, led by Sahibzada Hamid Raza, to organize the multi-party conference (MPC).

PTI leader Asad Qaiser stated, "An MPC in Balochistan is necessary to address the concerns of our Baloch brothers." He also noted that although he raised the issue of Balochistan in Parliament, the government showed zero interest. He added that this lack of response contributed to BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal's decision to resign from the assembly.

Speaking to Dawn, Qaiser stated, "We will hold a meeting with the National Assembly Speaker and try to convince him to hold a sitting on the situation of the province. An [MPC] on Balochistan should be held so that the concerns of our Baloch brothers can be addressed."

The former Speaker also said it was decided that TTAP would organize public meetings nationwide and also set a date for a major nationwide protest.

He said, "The Pakistan Parliament has been reduced to a mere rubber stamp. Senior lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa heavily criticized the Pakistan government's misplaced priorities. 'People have been suffering because of inflation and price hikes, but the government is more interested in the constitutional amendment, which is triggering concern among the masses."

According to the Dawn report, PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan announced that an additional public meeting is scheduled to take place in Lahore on September 22, with attendees expected to include supporters from 12 opposition parties.

Pakistan witnessed a sharp increase in terrorist activities in August 2024, with 59 attacks reported across the country, up from 38 in July, reported Dawn.This surge in violence resulted in the deaths of 84 people and injuries to 166 others, as recorded by the Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), an Islamabad-based think-tank, Dawn News reported.

The majority of these attacks occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, with 29 and 28 incidents respectively. In Balochistan alone, 28 terrorist incidents were reported, causing 57 fatalities and injuring 84 people.

These attacks were primarily orchestrated by the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which launched a coordinated assault on August 26, targeting security forces, non-Baloch civilians, and national infrastructure in over seven districts. This campaign of violence by the BLA resulted in widespread casualties and heightened tensions within the province.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor