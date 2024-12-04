Pakistan: Opposition leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub resigns from Judicial Commission

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 4 : The opposition leader from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Pakistan National Assembly, Omar Ayub, has resigned from his role as a member of the Judicial Commission, The Express Tribune reported on Tuesday. The resignation was submitted to the Speaker of the National Assembly.

In his resignation letter, Ayub explained that ongoing legal issues and cases filed against him were hindering his ability to effectively fulfil his duties on the commission. He stated that it was in the commission's best interest for someone else to take on the role and focus fully on its work.

"I have decided to resign from the Judicial Commission due to the legal challenges I am currently facing. These challenges are preventing me from performing my duties effectively. It is in the best interest of the commission that someone else be appointed who can focus entirely on this important role," Ayub said as quoted by The Express Tribune.

Ayub requested the speaker to accept his resignation and appoint Barrister Gohar, the PTI's chairman, to the commission in his place.

Meanwhile, according to the Express Tribune, citing PTI sources, it was confirmed that party founder Imran Khan had made changes to the party's representatives in the Judicial Commission. Barrister Ali Zafar will replace Shibli Faraz as the permanent PTI representative from the Senate in the commission. Additionally, either Barrister Gohar or Latif Khosa will be nominated to represent the party in place of Ayub, as reported by The Express Tribune.

These changes were attributed to the legal cases facing Ayub and Faraz. After completing their bail procedures, Ayub is expected to resume his position as PTI's representative on the commission.

