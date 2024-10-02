Pakistan: Opposition slams Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt over corruption, lawlessness, and public health crisis

Peshawar [Pakistan], October 2 : Opposition members in Pakistan have heavily criticized the provincial government for its inadequate performance, allegations of corruption, and the deteriorating law and order situation.

During the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly session on Tuesday, ANP member Nisar Baz Khan stated that all democratic institutions should strive for the supremacy of parliament and adherence to the constitution. He expressed disappointment that parties once supported by the establishment are now attempting to shift blame through criticism, The Express Tribune reported.

These parties have facilitated the establishment's intrusion into politics and the consolidation of its power. He emphasised that lawlessness is rampant in the province and the police are under siege, and public morale is waning.

Khan raised concerns about the frequent assaults on checkpoints in Bajaur and questioned the provincial government's strategy for ensuring public safety. He also criticized the government for its silence, the lack of progress on major projects, and the shortage of doctors in Bajaur's hospitals.

Additionally, he pointed out that anti-rabies vaccines have been unavailable for three months. He lamented that over 7,000 students have completed their matriculation, yet 5,000 are unable to gain college admission due to a lack of available seats. He underscored the need to prioritize students' educational needs.

Khan further stated that the cycle of power struggles over governance must end and that the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law are essential.

Pakistan Peoples Party member Arbab Zarak Khan expressed concern over the rising number of dengue cases in Peshawar and urged the government to take action. He criticised provincial leaders for diverting resources towards protests and fostering an anti-establishment narrative due to their failure to deliver tangible results for the public, The Express Tribune reported.

He highlighted the deteriorating law-and-order situation, the shortage of beds in hospitals, and the significant issue of clean drinking water access, with 40 per cent of the province's population lacking safe drinking water. He cautioned that by 2030, the province's debt could reach 2,500 billion rupees.

He also mentioned that wheat worth billions of rupees is decaying in warehouses, and gloves valued at a billion rupees have gone missing, calling for an investigation into this corruption.

He noted that the accountability commission, which had been politicized for five years, was ultimately disbanded. He pointed out the irony of the government launching the costly Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project after previously ridiculing the "Jangla Bus" service.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor