Pakistan: Opposition stages walkout from Balochistan assembly over abduction of girl in Khuzdar

Balochistan [Pakistan], February 8 : Opposition lawmakers staged a walkout from the Balochistan Assembly session over the alleged abduction of a 17-year-old girl in Khuzdar on Friday, Dawn reported.

The Balochistan Awami Party leader and Member of Provincial Assembly, Agha Umar Ahmedzai, raised the issue on a point of order and said unidentified armed men entered Asma's house and kidnapped her. He condemned the incident and said the girl, identified as Bibi Asma, was kidnapped after her family rejected a marriage proposal by a man.

Ahmedzai said the family members have told tribal elders regarding the incident. While quoting family members, he said, "The girl was subjected to violence before being forcibly taken away," according to Dawn report.

Members of other political parties and provincial ministers condemned the kidnapping and said the government should protect people. Balochistan's former Chief Minister Abdul Malik Baloch also condemned the incident.

After delivering remarks in the assembly, opposition members from various political parties staged a walkout to protest against the incident. However, the opposition members later returned to the assembly at the request of ministers and MPAs. Balochistan's Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Nosherwani condemned the incident and assured the lawmakers that the government would resolve the matter.

Meanwhile, the Quetta-Karachi National Highway remained blocked for the second consecutive day as protesters continued their sit-in to protest the abduction. The victim's family and local residents blocked the N-25 Highway at two key places, Jhalawan Sabzal Mandi and Zero Point, impacting traffic on the road, Dawn reported.

The protesters have vowed to continue the protest until Asma's return. Khuzdar SSP Javed Zehri led multiple rounds of talks with protesters but without any success. The family of the victim has accused some influential people of supporting the kidnappers, claiming that despite the identification of suspects, law enforcement agencies have taken no action against them.

Earlier on February 6, the Baloch human rights organization, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), has expressed deep anguish over the enforced disappearance of a woman from Khuzdar and two men from the Kharan region.

In a post on X, BYC said that the Baloch genocide is being accelerated through various means with a rise in threats, harassment and extrajudicial killings. The BYC accused the state forces of abducting and disappearing two men from Kharan. It condemned the abduction of woman in Khuzdar by "state-sponsored death squads."

"Impunity and anarchy continues in Balochistan as State and its affiliates are accelerating Baloch genocide through various means. Threats, harassment, extrajudicial killings and forcible abductions are on the rise. The consequent situation is shattering Baloch families and communities inflicting collective suffering. Last night at 2 am, the State sponsored death squads in Khuzdar raided a home and forcibly disappeared a women, which is a deliberate and sheer violation of Baloch values and culture. Families of victims protested by blocking the main RCD road, sine 4 am, demanding immediate recovery of the abducted women and action against perpetrators," BYC posted on X.

"In another genocidal act, the State forces abducted and disappeared 2 brothers, Mubarak and Hafiz Ali Baloch from Kharan. The victim family has staged a sit-in in Kharan red zone area and demanding the safe release of their loved ones. Additionally, the State authorities are blatantly harassing and threatening the protesting families, which is inhumane and cowardly. The Baloch Yakjehti Committee strongly condemns the abduction of a woman in Khuzdar by state-sponsored death squads. The committee also supports ongoing protests in Kharan Zone against enforced disappearances and urges the Baloch nation to unite and stand with grieving families for justice. The global community and HR organizations must uphold human values and raise voice against such State atrocities," it added.

