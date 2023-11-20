Pakistan: "Our political rivals can see Nawaz Sharif becoming next PM", says Marriyum Aurangzeb

Lahore [Pakistan], November 20 : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb reiterated her confidence in the party supremo and said that even political rivals can forsee Nawaz Sharif becoming the prime minister for the fourth time, Geo News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Sunday, the former federal minister said that the PML-N's manifesto will be to provide relief to the people

"We have to rise above our personal interests. Our political rivals can also see that Nawaz Sharif will become the next prime minister," said Marriyum.

Talking about the recent statement of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) co-chairperson and former President Asif Ali Zardari on elections, the PML-N leader said that his statement on transparent elections was "encouraging".

Zardari in a statement today said that he believes the country was moving towards transparent elections as he termed the present environment "favourable" for polls, Geo News reported.

"We are not worried by any words or taunts we have to give relief to the people," said Marriyum during the presser. She also added that her party had launched its political campaign on October 21 with the arrival of party supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Talking about her party president Shehbaz Sharif's acquittal in the Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme reference by a Lahore accountability court, the PML-N leader said that the former prime minister was "vindicated once again".

She said that Shehbaz showed loyalty towards his brother and was accused of corruption in 56 companies. She also added that he was accused of harming the treasury with billions of losses.

The former minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was imposed on the country due to the deliberate failure of the result transmission system, or RTS, in the 2018 elections, Geo News reported.

"Today's youth must know what kind of game was played and the people had to bear the brunt of it," said the PML-N leader. She added that for five to six years a "game" was played with the opposition and justice system.

Pakistan, after a tumultuous five years, is approaching one of the most crucial general elections of its history, which are set to take place on February 8 next year.

Marriyum's claims regarding the opposition in the press conference come amid allegations by the PPP and PTI that there was a "lack of a level playing field".

PTI and PPP have repeatedly been complaining that they were being denied a level playing field in the run-up to elections and attempts were being made to pave the way for the PML-N's return to power ahead of general elections, according to Geo News.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, earlier this week, complained about his party never receiving a level playing field. The party has been persistently voicing concerns regarding the absence of equal opportunities to prove itself ahead of the polls.

Notably, the Pakistan Supreme Court, on November 3, ordered the government to ensure the conduct of general elections on February 8, a day after President Arif Alvi and Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja unanimously agreed on the aforementioned date during a meeting held at the President's House, Geo News reported.

