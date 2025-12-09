Pakistan: Over 4700 street crimes reported in Karachi in November

Islamabad, Dec 9 Pakistan's Karachi has reported over 4,700 street crimes in November, local media reported on Tuesday, citing the data released by the Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC).

According to the report, 160 incidents involved vehicle thefts and snatching, while there were 3143 cases of motorcycle thefts in November. Armed robbers also snatched mobile phones from 1403 people at gunpoint, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

Furthermore, one case of kidnapping for ransom and 15 cases of extortion were reported in Karachi. The city also reported 39 incidents of murder and other violent crimes in November.

The figures showcase the security challenges in Karachi and demonstrate the need for increased law enforcement measures to protect people.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has also witnessed an over 46 per cent rise in overall violence in its security landscape for the third quarter of 2025, according to the latest security report released by Islamabad-based Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS).

As per the report, Pakistan reported at least 901 fatalities and 599 injuries -- among civilians, security personnel, and outlaws -- resulting from 329 incidents of violence, including terror attacks and counter-terror operations.

A report in CRSS stated, "In just three quarters, 2025 has proven nearly as deadly as all of 2024, with 2414 fatalities recorded compared to the entire tally of 2024 (2546), which, with an entire quarter still remaining, indicates that 2025 is on course to surpass last year's toll, and intensification of militant violence and the expanded scale of counter-terrorism operations. If the current trend continues, 2025 could mark one of the deadliest years in a decade. A year-on-year comparison reinforces this shift."

Pakistan recorded 1,527 fatalities between January and September 2024 (Q1-Q3). The 2414 fatalities during the same period showcase a surge of 58 per cent in violence. However, the source of fatalities has shifted. As many as 505 deaths were reported due to security operations in 2024, while 1022 people died due to terror attacks. The report stated, "In 2025, security operations accounted for 1265 deaths – over half of the total fatalities. This shift underscores how the state's response has intensified, with security forces inflicting heavier losses on militants."

The CRSS report added: "Accounting for over 96 per cent of the country's violence in this quarter, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan stood out as the most volatile provinces. KP was the worst-hit region, suffering nearly 71 per cent (638) of the total violence-linked fatalities, and over 67 per cent (221) of the incidents of violence, followed by Balochistan, with over 25 per cent of fatalities (230) and incidents (85). The number of fatalities, injuries, and incidents recorded in all other regions remained relatively low."

In comparison to Q2, 2025, the total fatalities increased from 616 to 901 in the period under review, a metric behind the reported rise of over 46 per cent in violence, where the most significant rise was recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, with 64 per cent (from 390 to 638 fatalities) and 21 per cent (from 190 to 230) rise, respectively. Sindh also reported a rise in fatalities by 162 per cent, though the number of deaths was less; from 8 in Q2 to 21 in Q3, 2025.

