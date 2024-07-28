Pakistan: Over 500 dead in last month in Karachi due to severe heatwave

Karachi [Pakistan], July 28 : More than 500 people died in Pakistan's Karachi due to the extreme heatwave in last month, reported ARY News.

Following the deaths of 500 to 600 citizens in Karachi, the session court issued a notice to the power production company, K-Electric and others.

According to the details, an application was filed in the Sessions Court to file a case against K-Electric for the deaths in the heat wave.

The petitioner disclosed that between 500 to 600 people died in Karachi last month during the heatwave, blaming the power production company, K-Electric, for 'intentionally' causing power outages lasting 10 to 16 hours, ARY News reported.

In the petition, they said that the police refused to register a case against the electrician.

The petition further stated that the police refused to file a case against the company and requested that SHO Preedy police station should be directed to record the statement and register the case, according to ARY News.

While hearing the petition, the Sindh High Court (SHC) issued notices to the SSP Complaint Cell South, SHO Preedy police station, and K-Electric.

Moreover, the Sessions Court has issued a notice and has asked them to respond by July 30.

Earlier this month, amid the Muharram processions in Karachi, Jinnah Hospital reported more than 200 heat-stroke cases in its camp at the city's Numaish, according to ARY News.

Karachi was sweltering under intense heat, with temperatures soaring to 40°C. The Meteorological Department reports that the humidity level in the city is at 53%, significantly increasing the discomfort caused by the high temperatures.

The Met department said that this year, the maximum temperature recorded was 42 degrees Celsius. In 2015 and 2024, heatwaves were caused by low atmospheric pressure areas.

