Pakistan: Over PKR 6 billion recovered from defaulters in power theft crackdown 

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 21 : Amid the ongoing outrage over inflated electricity bills, the Power Division of Pakistan has recovered over Pakistan Rupee (PKR) 6 billion during a countrywide crackdown on power theft, reported ARY News.

According to the Power Division, the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered PKR 1.45 billion during the crackdown.

Whereas, 406 electricity thieves have been rounded up so far, according to ARY News.

LESCO registered as many as 4928 First Information Reports (FIRs) against the people who were found stealing power during the crackdown.

However, another supply company, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) recovered PKR 1.21 billion and arrested 31 people on the charges of power theft after registering 310 FIRs.

Moreover, during the crackdown, Multan Electric Supply Company recovered Rs 8005 million from power theft defaulters, whereas, 249 people were apprehended and 497 FIRs were registered, reported ARY News.

Adding to the crackdowns, the Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) recovered over PKR 700 million in an anti-theft drive.

However prior to this, the lawyers 'tortured' a worker of LESCO, who was reportedly going to record his statement before a local court in a power theft case.

According to the details, a LESCO lineman, identified as Muhammad Aslam was on his way to record his statement in a power theft case before the court of additional sessions judge in Lahore, ARY News reported.

Moreover, a LESCO spokesperson said that Muhammad Aslam was rescued from the ‘enraged’ lawyers by police, while a case has been registered against the attackers.

Earlier, a report revealed that the Pakistan Prime Minister has unpaid PKR 9,819 in terms of electricity bills, ARY News reported.

According to the Pakistani media outlet, various ministries, divisions, and government departments are grappling with staggering power bills, with several ministries having unpaid bills amounting to millions.

As per ARY News, Pakistan’s Foreign Office has not paid PKR 143.281 million of electricity bills while various ministries owe over PKR 98.367 million, the Cabinet Division has unpaid bills exceeding PKR 49.720 million, and the Finance Division and other departments have outstanding bills of over PKR 49.972 million.

Apart from this, the Sindh House has unpaid bills above PKR 6.653 million and the Punjab House has PKR 5.120 million to pay for electricity bills.

