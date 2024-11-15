Pakistan: Paramedics plan protest over pay and benefits

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], November 15 : The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Paramedical Association (KPPA) has announced plans to stage a sit-in protest in Peshawar on November 25, demanding post upgradation, salary increases, and pension raises.

The district president of the association, Khalid Khan, stated, "We have been striving to claim rights for several months, but to no avail. The government should immediately accept our demands otherwise we will initiate street protests for an indefinite period," Dawn reported.

He further emphasized that paramedical staff from across the Hazara division and Mansehra would participate in the protest in large numbers. The announcement has raised concerns about escalating tensions, with paramedics expressing dissatisfaction over what they perceive as an inadequate government response to their demands.

The KPPA's demands include equal pay after the post upgradation of paramedics, along with increased salaries and pensions for healthcare workers in the province. They also seek to prevent any cuts in post-upgradation remunerations, reported Dawn.

The protest is expected to draw significant participation as paramedics in the province become increasingly vocal about their grievances regarding compensation and working conditions.

Many paramedics are frustrated by the government's delayed response to their demands. The planned sit-in protest is anticipated to attract widespread attention, with growing discontent among healthcare workers highlighting concerns over their working conditions.

Recently, in a separate incident in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, teachers staged a similar protest regarding post upgradation. The Dawn reported that thousands of teachers participated in the protest, expressing outrage over the government's failure to meet their demands.

All Primary Teachers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Azizullah stated, "Our strike will continue until our demands are accepted." He further added that classes were not held as over 25,000 teachers joined the protest, Dawn reported.

The paramedics' sit-in reflects a broader trend of unrest among public sector employees in the region, as both healthcare and education workers push for improved compensation and recognition.

