Pakistan: Parents strangle 2 children to death

Jehlum [Pakistan], October 7 : In a heart-wrenching incident, a couple strangled to death their own two children, including a toddler in Khewra vicinity of Jehlum, ARY News reported.

According to the police, a nine-month-old boy and an eight-year-old girl were strangled to death.

The police apprised that as per the preliminary report, the children were strangulated by their father, as per ARY News.

On the other hand, the father has hurled an accusation on the mother that she murdered the children.

The police said that evidence is being collected and they will soon reach the facts, while the police apprised further that both the parents belonged to the Christian community.

The father is identified as Qaiser Ghouri, while the mother as Sonia. Qaiser is an electrician. Police have arrested him.

The bodies have been shifted to Khewra hospital, the police said.

Earlier, a man along with his mother set his wife ablaze in Daska, Punjab, the police said, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the woman had got married to Sufyan, a resident of Islam Nagar, five months ago.

Elaborating on her ordeal, the woman apprised that her mother-in-law held her and her husband Sufyan set her on fire by pouring petrol on her.

The affected girl had demanded dispensation of justice over the cruel act.

On the other hand, the Sadar police have lodged a First Information Report (FIR) on the complaint of her father.

In another tragic incident in Sialkot, In-laws burnt their daughter-in-law alive over her insistence on attending her brother's valima reception.

According to the affected woman's family, 80 per cent of her body sustained burn injuries.

The woman has been shifted to Lahore in a critical condition.

The police have registered a case in the police station Nekapura against the woman's husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law and sister-in-law, as per ARY News.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor