Pakistan: Pashto drama actor Khushboo Khan shot dead in Nowshera

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 11 : Pashto drama and stage actor Khushboo Khan was shot dead by two men in Pakistan, Geo News reported citing the country's police

According to the report in the Pakistan media outlet on Monday, the actor's body was found in crop fields in the Wapda Colony of Nowshera district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Akbarpura police lodged a case of murder against the two suspects. The two suspects have been identified as Shaukat and Falak Niaz, nominated by the complainant, who is the brother of the deceased actor, Geo News reported.

The police said they initiated a search operation for the arrest of the suspects, one of whom was previously booked for the alleged murder of another woman belonging to the acting industry.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the victim's brother alleged that the suspects killed Khushboo as they failed to make her accept their demands of working only in the events organised by them and also to not leave the industry.

As Khushboo did not agree to their demands, the suspects lured her into a party at their place and murdered her there, Geo News reported.

Meanwhile, Akhbarpura Station House Officer (SHO) Niaz Muhammad Khan said that the police suspected that Khushboo was brought to the event in question, where both the suspects were present and that she was murdered somewhere else and her body was then dumped in the fields.

According to the police findings, the suspects allegedly make use of houses for such type of crimes. Nowshera District Police Officer (DPO) Azhar said that they had gathered evidence and initiated an investigation into the matter, according to Geo News report.

Azhar said that the body was handed over to her family after post-mortem. The official further said that the police will attempt to nab the suspects through modern ways of investigation like geo-fencing.

