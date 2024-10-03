Pakistan: Pashtun National Jirga condemns police crackdown ahead of Oct 11 gathering

Peshawar [Pakistan], October 3 : The Pashtun National Jirga organizing committee has strongly condemned the police crackdown involving excessive force, tear gas shelling and burning of the encampment ahead of the Pashtun national gathering scheduled for October 11.

Despite assurances from the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding full security for their camp, the police initiated a midnight raid on the organizers of the Jirga, setting fire to the camps and continuing to attack, arrest, and detain peaceful activists gathered at the site.

These actions, the Jigra said raise serious questions about the credibility of the provincial government, which advocates for the right to peaceful assembly in Punjab and elsewhere in the country while simultaneously denying this right to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Jirga has demanded that the provincial government immediately cease its crackdown on activists, conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, and ensure the security of the encampment, allowing Pashtuns to exercise their constitutional right to peaceful assembly.

The Pashtun National Jirga also urges civil society, human rights activists, and democratic forces in Pakistan to raise their voices against the state's repression of the Pashtun National Committee.

Earlier, the Pashtun National Jirga posted on X, stating, "The Pakistani military has initiated a brutal crackdown on Pashtuns preparing for a peaceful gathering in Khyber. The PTM Peshawar coordinator has been abducted. Why is the state afraid of Pashtuns coming together for peaceful deliberations?"

https://x.com/PashtunNJirga/status/1841568624714383716

The Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) has called for a national Jirga gathering on October 11, 2024, in Khyber District to discuss ongoing violence, terrorism, and targeted killings, seeking solutions to these pressing issues. The state of Pakistan has resorted to brutality out of fear of Pashtun unity in their pursuit of peace.

Established in 2018, the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement is a grassroots initiative advocating for the rights of Pashtuns in Pakistan. Led by Manzoor Pashteen, PTM emerged in response to human rights violations faced by Pashtuns, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and the threat posed by landmines in their regions.

Despite facing significant repression, the PTM continues to champion justice and equality through peaceful protests and rallies, demanding accountability from the Pakistani military and government.

