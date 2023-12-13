Pakistan: Pashtuns protest intensifies over detention of PTM chief Manzoor Pashteen

Peshawar [Pakistan], December 13 : The Pashtuns in Pakistan continue to protest against the detention of the chairman of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), Manzoor Pashteen, who remains in police custody for over 10 days.

In various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, the protesters have blocked the roads to raise their protest against the arrest of Pashtun leader and human rights activist.

Manzoor Pashteen was abducted by intelligence agencies on his way to Turbat town in Balochistan on December 4.

Advocate Shafiq Ahmad, a Pashtun posted on X (formerly Twitter) "It has been 10 days since Pakistan's most prominent HRD & #PTM chief @ManzoorPashteen illegal detention and except for one time to appear in court, no one has been given access to him & it's not known where he is kept".

A social media campaign has also been launched with the hashtag #ReleaseManzoorPashteen.

Manzoor Pashteen, who founded PTM in 2014, advocates for the rights of Pashtuns, who are affected by Pakistan's war against the Taliban and its local affiliate, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The PTM has also been raising its voice for the Baloch, who have been facing similar atrocities in the hands of the security agencies.

The PTM posted on X, "Manzoor Pashteen was fired upon and then arrested because he sought to unify the contemporary struggle of oppressed Pashtun and Baloch peoples".

Anti-Pakistan protests are also held in Europe, the US and UK to condemn the illegal detention of Manzoor Pashteen. A memorandum have been submitted to the United Nations and other international organisations to demand the safe release of a Pashtun leader and human rights activist.

Illegal detention and enforced disappearances are common in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

A large number of youth, intellectuals and human rights activists from these regions are falling victim to Pakistan's secret agencies.

