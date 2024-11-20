Pakistan: Passengers demand reform as Karachi's public transport declines in quality and comfort

Lahore [Pakistan], November 20 : Public transport, including coaches, minibuses, and buses, is a crucial mode of travel for middle and lower-income residents across major cities in Pakistan, particularly in Karachi. However, during hot weather, travelling by public transport becomes unbearably uncomfortable due to the absence of essential amenities such as fans and drinking water.

Many vehicles are in poor condition, with broken windows that allow direct sunlight to pour in, worsening the already suffocating environment in overcrowded buses.

These uncomfortable conditions have led to frustration among regular passengers, who feel that they are paying high fares without receiving the necessary facilities, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Gul Nawaz, a passenger on the 4-L bus, shared his experience of commuting daily to a cloth store near Jamiya Cloth Market.

He mentioned that traveling by bus has become more difficult in the hot weather, with missing windows allowing the direct heat of the sun to make the inside of the bus unbearable. Similarly, Momina Bibi, a resident of Shireen Jinnah Colony, relies on the N-4 Mazda minibus to commute to her workplace in the S.I.T.E Area. She explained that these vehicles are poorly maintained, lacking fans, drinking water, and even proper seating, and called on the government to address the deteriorating state of public transport in Pakistan.

Professor Dr. Noman Ahmed, Professor and Dean of the Faculty of Architecture and Sciences at NED University, reflected on how public buses and minibuses were once well-maintained, equipped with fans and functioning windows to ensure a comfortable travel experience for passengers.

He attributed the decline in quality to economic challenges, which have led transport owners to hesitate in investing in new vehicles or upgrading existing ones.

Waheed Khan, owner of the W-11 minibus running between New Karachi and Kemari, explained that rising operational costs and fluctuating fuel prices have made many transport owners unwilling to invest in new vehicles.

This has resulted in a significant decrease in the number of available vehicles, leaving passengers with limited options and no basic amenities in the few remaining vehicles.

Zeeshan Shah, an electrician and fan supplier from Mujahid Colony, pointed out that the cost of installing fans in public transport vehicles ranges from Rs650 to Rs1,500, depending on quality. He suggested that installing 15 to 20 fans in each vehicle would make the journey more comfortable for passengers during the hot weather.

Suleman Ahmed, the manager of a transport company at Tower, emphasized that public transport has traditionally been the primary mode of travel for Pakistan's middle and lower-income communities.

However, there has been a noticeable decline in available public transport options. He stated that private sector investors are reluctant to invest in public transport due to rising fuel prices, which have caused fare increases of 25 to 30 percent in the past two years. Currently, bus fares range from Rs30 to Rs60, while minibus and coach fares vary between Rs40 and Rs70 or more.

Haji Tawab Khan, Acting President of the Karachi Transport Union, mentioned that, in the past, over 300 active routes existed with buses, minibuses, and coaches. However, only 60 to 65 routes remain operational today.

Minibus and coach routes typically cover a maximum distance of 50 to 60 kilometers, while bus routes range from 20 to 25 kilometers. The longest routes still in operation are the F-11 and Ilyas Coach, both of which exceed 30 kilometers, running from Manghopir to Cattle Colony and from Baldia Town to Cattle Colony, respectively.

A spokesperson for the Sindh Transport and Mass Transit Department assured the public that efforts are underway to expand the fleet of new buses and introduce reforms aimed at improving the existing public transport system in Pakistan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor