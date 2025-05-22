Pakistan: People hold protest in Nushki over extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and BYC detentions

Balochistan [Pakistan], May 22 : The residents of Balochistan's Nushki carried out a rally in response to a call from the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), staging a significant protest against increasing state violence. The demonstrators marched through the streets, voicing strong opposition to extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and the unlawful detention of BYC leaders.

In a post on X, BYC stated, "On BYC's call, People Protested Against State Brutality, Extrajudicial Killings, Enforced Disappearances and Unlawful Detention of BYC Leaders. Yesterday, the people of Nushki answered the Baloch Yakjehti Committee's BYC call. In large numbers, they took to the streets, raising their voices against extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and the unlawful detention of BYC leadership."

The protest followed a recent incident on March 16, when Pakistani security forces reportedly abducted 11 people, including three minors, near SBK University in Nushki. The BYC confirmed the identities of those taken and raised alarm over the incident, viewing it as part of an ongoing campaign of state repression.

This case echoes other human rights violations in the region, including the recent killing of Baloch car racer Tariq Balochan act the BYC denounced as part of a broader "kill and dump" strategy by Pakistani authorities.

Nushki's demonstration was one of many held across Balochistan, with similar protests erupting in cities such as Quetta, Turbat, and Dalbandin. In each location, citizens expressed outrage over state-backed death squads and the detention of political activists.

Protesters, including the families of the missing, carried signs and chanted slogans calling for accountability and the immediate release of detained BYC leaders.

The BYC reiterated that these protests reflect the people's demand for justice and an end to systemic abuse. They pledged to continue peaceful demonstrations until their grievances are addressed, showcasing the enduring spirit and determination of the Baloch community.

Calls have also been made to the international community to recognise the worsening situation in Balochistan and to pressure Pakistan to uphold human rights. The people of Nushki, along with others across the province, remain steadfast in their pursuit of justice and dignity.

