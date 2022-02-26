Pakistan: People in Sindh worried over likely inclusion of 'outsiders' in population survey

The likely inclusion of "outsiders" in the Pakistan government's population survey in Sindh has created apprehensions that Sindhis will be reduced to a minority in their own province, local media reported.

A majority of Pathans from Afghanistan have deep roots across Sindh. Not only are they doing business in the province, but they also possess permanent residential certificates, national identity cards, educational degrees and every other such document which helps them be recognized as Sindh people, the media outlet reported.

These "migrants", along with a permanent accommodation in Sindh, also get rights to vote and indulge in politics in exchange for their support for parliamentary parties. This has created a fear that Sindhis can be reduced to a minority in Sindh in the federal government's imminent population survey if caution is not exercised in respect of these "illegally staying outsiders".

Thus, some legal steps need to be taken to check this worrisome scenario and ensure these illegally staying foreigners cannot get domicile, national identity certificates and other important documents and they be sent back to their countries and those from other provinces of Pakistan, local media reported adding that staying in Sindh be only restricted to doing jobs and not be expanded to doing politics.

