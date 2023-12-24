Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari files nomination papers from Larkana

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 24 : Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday filed nomination papers for contesting the polls from his party's stronghold NA-194 (Larkana), Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari submitted his nomination papers before the expiry of the extended deadline by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

After filing the nomination papers, he said the PPP's fight is not against any political party but against inflation, poverty and unemployment. He announced that the PPP wanted to give labourers and farmers their due rights.

He stressed that healthcare facilities should be free for all people. He called on the PPP to vote for his party in the general elections set to be held on December 24, according to Geo News report.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz filed nomination papers from different constituencies for the general elections.

PML-N leader Bilal Yasin submitted the nomination papers on behalf of Nawaz Sharif from NA-130 (Lahore-XIV). Maryam Nawaz submitted her papers for two National Assembly (NA-119 and NA-120) constituencies, Geo News reported.

She also submitted nomination papers from four constituencies of the Punjab Assembly - PP-159, PP-160, PP-165 and PP-80. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had challenged the Sharif brothers in their stronghold of Lahore in the February 8 elections.

On December 22, the PPP chairman also filed nomination papers from the NA-128 constituency in Lahore, which has traditionally been the stronghold of the PML-N with the party winning a majority of seats from the provincial capital in many elections that have been held many times, according to Geo News report.

Apart from Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, PPP leader Hafiz Ghulam Mohiuddin filed nomination papers from the NA-128 and PP-170 constituencies. Meanwhile, Misbah-ur-Rehman submitted nomination papers for the PP-169 seat in the same constituency.

The deadline for filing nomination papers for the National Assembly and four provincial assemblies has ended today. According to the schedule, scrutiny of the nomination papers will be conducted from December 25-30, Geo News reported.

Furthermore, appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be submitted until January 3 and decisions on these appeals will be taken by January 10.

The list of candidates will be displayed on January 11 and candidates will have the chance to withdraw their nomination until January 12. The electoral symbol will be allotted on January 13 and elections are scheduled to be held on February 8.

